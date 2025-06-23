THE third and final race of this year’s Red Kite Summer Series took place at Longwood Forest, Lampeter ably organised by Rhys Burton and his team.
16 Sarn Helen runners took to the start line with great results achieved.
Glyn Price 2nd overall and 1st M55 in 34:51, Teifion Davies 3rd overall and 1st OM 35:35, Dylan Harcombe 2nd OM 36:35, George Eadon 1st M35 37:30, Mike Davies 2nd M55 38:14, Geth ap Phylip 38:53, Carwyn Davies 39:05, Josh Hamza 39:55, Paul Gough 41:42, Simon Hall 43:53, Mitch Readwin 48:35, Tony Hall 1st M65 48:51.
Overall female winner was Sophia Barker in 39:25, Sophia was also the female series winner.
Dee Jolly 1st F35 43:55, Sian Roberts-Jones 1st F45 45:39, and competing in her first race since completing the Couch to 5K programme was Hannah Beynon in 1:07:06.
Sarn Helen Junior runners were also out in force, all having great results. Yrs 3-4 Ela Freeman 9:46, Yrs 5-6 1st Elis Herrick 12:32, 2nd Jacob Hall 12:40, Emlyn Tansley 13:47, Alaw Freeman 16:00. Yrs 7-9 2nd Ellie Tansley 13:11, Evelyn Eadon 16:22.
Cardiff Triathlon and Duathlon also had representation from Sarn Helen.
Emma Palfrey competed in the Standard Triathlon Super Series and finished 3rd female overall and 1st in F40 category in a great time of 2:16:16.
Ollie George, Kevin Jones and Michael Lear competed in the Duathlon Event comprising of a run, cycle, run. Ollie George finished 5th overall and 3rd M20 in a superb time of 1:05:57, Kevin Jones was 10th overall and 3rd M50 in 1:13:07 and Michael Lear was 14th overall in 1:19:07.
Ras Bryndioddef is a small local race held annually at Newcastle Emlyn.
It might only be a short distance race but aptly named due to its sharp elevation.
Teifion Davies and Johnathan Price were there representing Sarn Helen, both had great runs with Teifion finishing 3rd and Johnathan 5th.
Ras Y Castell 8 and 14k distances is a new race on the running calendar, hosted by Cardigan Running Club.
Kevin Jones finished 3rd overall in the 8K in a great time of 35:51, Ian Williams was 6th in 38:12 and Sarah Puetz was 1st OF in 48:02. Taking on the longer distance of 14K saw Wyn Thomas finishing 3rd OM in 1:02:17, Polly Summers was 6th overall and 1st female with a superb time of 1:03:08, Arwyn Davies was 1st M50 in 1:05:10 and Lou Summers was 1st F55 in 1:08:44
