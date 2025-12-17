LAMPETER Bowls Club’s Anwen Butten received her MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, 10 December.
Anwen is a highly decorated Welsh international bowls player and a dedicated cancer nurse who was awarded an MBE in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours back in June for her outstanding contributions to both sport and healthcare.
At the time, Anwen said: “I am deeply humbled to receive this honour. Nursing has been my life’s work and passion, and I’ve been privileged to care for so many incredible people.
“This recognition is not just for me, but for the entire Head and Neck Cancer team and the wider Hywel Dda family who support and inspire me every day.”
Glangwili Hospital executive director of nursing, quality and patient experience Sharon Daniel said: “Anwen’s dedication to her patients and her profession is truly inspiring.
“She leads with humility, compassion and strength, and this honour is a fitting tribute to her decades of service and the lives she has touched.”
Anwen’s career is remarkable for its dual excellence: she is both a world-class bowls competitor with medals at World Championships and Commonwealth Games, and a dedicated cancer nurse who has supported patients for decades.
Her MBE reflects this unique combination of sporting success and compassionate healthcare service, making her one of Wales’ most inspiring figures.
Her achievements were celebrated by Welsh Lawn Bowls posted on their social channels: “Congratulations to Anwen Butten, who received her MBE yesterday at Windsor Castle from HRH The Prince of Wales. A well-deserved honour recognising her outstanding contribution to lawn bowls, cancer care, and her wider work in communities across Wales.”
Anwen’s journey into bowls began in 1988, inspired by her mother, who also represented Wales.
From the outset, she showed a natural talent for the sport, combining precision with resilience.
Over the years, she became one of Wales’ most decorated bowlers, winning gold at the 2004 World Outdoor Championships in Leamington Spa and adding further medals in Christchurch, Adelaide, and Delhi.
Her Commonwealth Games successes in Manchester (2002) and Delhi (2010) cemented her reputation as a competitor who thrived on the biggest stage.
In 2022, she was named Team Wales captain for the Commonwealth Games.
Longevity has been a hallmark of her career. She continued to collect titles well into the 2010s and 2020s, winning at the Atlantic Bowls Championships and securing British Isles crowns in both fours (2018) and pairs (2024).
At home, she dominated the Welsh Nationals, amassing victories across triples, pairs, and fours. Her consistency and determination made her a role model for younger players, proving that dedication could sustain success across decades.
In bowls, she remains one of Wales’ finest ambassadors; in healthcare, she is a quiet hero. Together, these achievements make her one of the most extraordinary figures in Welsh public life
