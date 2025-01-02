THE Seven Sins Trail Race held at The Forest of Dean is certainly not for the faint hearted as runners have to navigate a challenging course.
As the name suggests there are seven hills to climb as well as rivers and a very muddy slippery terrain to encounter before getting to the finish line.
However, the conditions did not deter two Sarn Helen Club Stalwarts from entering with both having an outstanding race.
Dylan Davies finished 2nd overall and 1st M40 in a fantastic time of 52:32 whilst Carwyn Davies was 8th overall and 1st M45 in an equally great time of 58:45.
Sara Davies competed in the Gower Trail Ultramarathon back in October.
The 34 mile route was brutal and was both physically and mentally challenging, Sara was pleased to finish in eight hours.
Emma Palfrey recently ran the Mortimer Forest Trail Race near the Shropshire/Herefordshire border.
A 10mile race with 1,700 ft of elevation, muddy sections with steep climbs and fast downhills made it a tough and challenging course.
Emma was the 5th female to cross the finish line in 1:26:11 and was 2nd F40.
Men’s captain Dylan Davies organised a fun 5K Santa Run on the Saturday before Christmas to raise funds for Llanfihangel-ar-Arth’s Playing Fields.
The race was well supported by Sarn Helen runners and being a fun run was not timed with prizes being given to the first three male and female runners to cross the line.
Rory Fairhurst was the 1st back closely followed by Mike Davies with Eleri Rivers 2nd female to finish.
The annual Crymych Boxing Day six mile race saw nine runners from Sarn Helen competing.
Ollie George was 3rd overall in 36:09, Simon Hall 1st M40 in 36:40, Johnathan Price 39:56, Glyn Price 1st M50 41:00, Rory Fairhurst 41:38, Dee Jolly 1st F35 41:48, Kevin Jones 2nd M50 42:09, Huw Price 1st M60 44:37 and Sarah Puetz 57:09.
The Summers family were out in force at The Hereford Christmas 10K and all had amazing results.
This was a mildly undulating road race around the quiet country lanes of Brienton, Herefordshire.
Joe Summers secured himself a PB in a fantastic time of 37:06, Polly Summers had a superb race to finish 3rd SF in 39.34 with only 10 seconds separating the top three in the category.
Mum Lou Summers had an amazing race to claim 2nd F55 in 44:50 with Ceri Summers also gaining herself a course PB in 48:50, a truly talented family of runners.