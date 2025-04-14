SARN Helen Running Club members took on the challenge offered by the popular Dyfi Dash Sprint Triathlon hosted by Cerist Triathlon Club based in Machynlleth on Sunday.
The event consists of a 400m pool swim followed by a 19K bike ride which takes the cyclists on an out and back course to the village of Cemmaes Road whilst the 6K run takes in the town, cycle path and a scenic back road section before finishing near Bro Ddyfi Leisure Centre.
Pam Carter had a superb race to finish in 1:28:59 and 3rd in F40 category whilst Claire Williams had an equally great race securing herself a 2 min 52 sec PB and 2nd in the F50 category.
Elin Jones travelled to Ammanford to compete in the Amman Valley Triathlon and had a great event finishing 6th in the Open Female Category.
It’s the perfect event for complete novices or experienced triathletes to finish off the triathlon season.
The Newport Festival of Running comprises a marathon, half marathon and 10K distances.
The popular race is a firm favourite on the Welsh running calendar, boasting one of the flattest marathon courses in Europe.
Leading the pack for Sarn Helen in the marathon was Mike Davies who had a stunning race to finish 4th in the M55 category in a time of 2:56:31.
Stephen Kenworthy was super pleased with his race and a new personal best in a time of 3:45:58, Geraint Thomas also had a great race in 4:04:35.
Sarn Helen’s sole female runner was Eirlys Evans who had a fantastic race to also secure herself a personal best in 4:31:48.
Rhodri Williams was the only runner to take on the half marathon achieving an amazing time of 1:45:51.