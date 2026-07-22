A LLANON man has completed a challenging ultramarathon to raise money in memory of his father.
Steve Pullen completed the Sirona 100 Ultramarathon on 11 July, covering the gruelling 100-mile route from Barmouth to Mwnt in extraordinary conditions.
Just a week before the race, he developed an infection in his prepatellar bursa and was uncertain whether he would even make the starting line, let alone complete the race.
Battling scorching temperatures of around 30°C, he crossed the finish line after an incredible 33 hours 20 minutes, finishing eighth male and 12th overall.
The ultramarathon held special significance, as he took on the challenge in memory of his late father, Terry.
Every mile was dedicated to honouring his father's memory while raising vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity. To make the challenge even more meaningful, Steve also braved the shave, shaving off all of his hair before the event and remaining bald until he completed the full 100 miles as a symbolic show of commitment to the cause.
A carpernter by trade, Steve was joined in the challenge by friends Adam Broom and Jonny Evans, who also took on the demanding Sirona 100 and helped raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.
Their commitment to the challenge and fundraising effort played an important part in supporting Steve throughout his journey and raising awareness for this important cause.
Through his JustGiving page, Steve has already raised £5,300, with donations continuing to come in from family, friends and supporters inspired by his achievement.
His family said they were immensely proud of his determination and achievement.
Completing a 100-mile ultramarathon in such extreme heat is a testament not only to his physical endurance but also to the strength of the motivation behind every step.
Anyone wishing to support his fundraising can still donate via his JustGiving page, helping to raise even more money for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Terry Pullen.
Steve said: "I'd like to thank everyone who played a part in supporting me throughout this challenge.
“Just a week before the race, I wasn't sure I'd even make the start line because of an infection, so to cross the finish line 33 hours later means so much.
"I ran every mile in memory of my dad, Terry Pullen, and I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated to The Brain Tumour Charity and helped me raise £5,300.
“I couldn't have done it without the support of my family, friends, crew, pacers and everyone who believed in me. Thank you."
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