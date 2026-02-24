FFOSTRASOL piled the pressure on MMP Central Wales South leaders Lampeter Town with a commanding 6–1 win at Tregaron Turfs on Saturday.
With Lampeter without a fixture, Ffos took full advantage to move within three points of the summit, still holding two games in hand.
The six goals could also prove crucial come the end of the season with Lampeter’s goal difference goal advantage now cut to four.
Tregaron led 1–0 at half‑time thanks to Ryan Davies’ strike on the half hour, but the visitors produced a superb second‑half turnaround.
Captain Iolo Thomas headed in twice in quick succession midway through the half to flip the game on its head.
Tomos Rogers extended the lead on 69 minutes before Dafydd Phillips added a stunning effort on 82 minutes. Ffostrasol continued to press, and further goals from Steffan Davies and Keane Moore rounded off a dominant display by the visitors.
The title race intensifies this weekend, with Lampeter hosting Rhayader Town while Ffostrasol travel to Llanidloes Town.
Bont’s struggles continued as they slipped to a fifth straight league defeat, losing 4–1 at home to Llanilar.
The visitors started strongly, with 18‑year‑old Steffan Gillies causing constant problems for the Parc Pantyfedwen hosts.
He opened the scoring on 13 minutes after good work from Osian Simpson‑Jones and doubled the advantage midway through the half.
Ryan Edwards pulled one back for Bont on the stroke of half‑time, and the game remained in the balance until Gillies completed his hat‑trick on 70 minutes.
Simpson‑Jones then added a deserved fourth soon after, taking his league tally to eight for the season.
Rhayader Town staged a dramatic comeback on Monday evening to beat Aberystwyth Town Development 2–1.
The visitors made a flying start, taking the lead after just three minutes, but the Kites responded through Oscar Davies on 44 minutes to set up a lively second half.
Both sides created chances after the break, with defences largely on top, until Danny Smith struck a stoppage‑time winner after linking up with Kyle Morgan.
