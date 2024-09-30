SARN Helen junior triathlete Dylan May has had a busy season having competed in events in the Midlands and South East and has had a fantastic run of races in the Junior Triathlon Series, Tristar 1 Category.
The events included the Ruthin Triathlon, Llanelli Duathlon, The Stephen Lewis Aquathon, Cardiff Junior Triathlon culminating in the final race at Pwllheli.
Taking Dylan’s best four performances into account he gained 3,825 points out of a possible 4,000 securing himself 3rd place overall in the series.
Llyr Rees took on the most challenging race of the season when he competed in Ironman Wales in Tenby. Llyr, 18, had an amazing run to finish in 14:50:52.
Carwyn Davies travelled across the border to take part in the Forest of Dean Half Marathon. He finished in 26th position and fourth in category out of 679 starters in a great time of 1:30:52.
Emma Palfrey ended her triathlon series on a high when she competed in the sixth and final race in the Welsh Triathlon Super Series at Llandudno.
The race comprised of a 1,500m swim, a 35K bike ride and a 9.6K run. Emma was the second female to finish and was first in the F40 category in 2:22:30 which also earned her second place overall in the series.