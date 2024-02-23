Sarn Helen runners have been spreading their wings having travelled to compete in two of Wales’ beautiful National Parks.
Dylan Davies and Steve and Jane Holmes took part in Winter Trail Wales, a seven-mile race held at Coed y Brenin Forest Park in the heart of Eryri National Park.
The race was ran over challenging terrain surrounded by stunning scenery, Dylan was on top form running on a surface he thrives on and crossed the finish line in sixth place overall while being triumphant in his M40 age category with an impressive time of 52 mins.
Steve and Jane also had great runs and were both fortunate to win spot prizes on the day; they also managed a sneaky parkrun en route, by visiting Dolgellau Parkrun.
Mike Davies, Ollie George, Dee Jolly and two of Sarn Helen’s junior runners, Ben and Jacob Hall, travelled opposite end of the country to Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to compete at the Welsh Cross Country Championships.
All five proudly flew the flag for Sarn Helen Running Club by achieving great results on the day.
The was also a proud moment for long-standing club member Nicola Davies when she completed her intensive athletics coaching programme at Aberdare to officially become a recognised athletics coach.
The club wishes to congratulate Nicola on her achievement and also thank her for her dedication and support to Sarn Helen junior members.