Ciliau Parc School hosted a 1 Mile Sprint Race which was well organised by George Eadon and again well supported by Sarn Helen runners. 1st Male Overall was Dylan Davies in 5:06 with Dee Jolly 1st Lady in 5:57. Rhodri Williams was 1st Open Male in 5:10, Liz Pugh 1st F55 in 7:19, Richard Marks 1st M70 in 7:25. Fantastic sub 6 minute miling also achieved by Simon Hall, George Eadon, Matthew Walker, Mike Davies and Arwyn Davies. Sarn Helen Junior Runners also posted great times, Osian Jones, Ben Hall, Elis Herrick, Mia Lloyd and Harry Lloyd running in under 7 minutes with Leighton Davies, Evelyn and Maddy Eadon not far behind.