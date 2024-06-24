THE stunning trails and tracks of the world renowned Coed Y Brenin forest in the Snowdonia National Park is what attracted two Sarn Helen runners as they took on the tough challenge of the Half Marathon.
Ollie George finished in a remarkable time of 1:33:39 to clinch 17th overall position whilst Michelle Billing having had a slight mishap near to the end still managed to complete the race in 2:55:15.
Sarn Helen was well represented at a small local race in Newcastle Emlyn, aptly named Ras Bryndioddef due to it’s sharp elevation with great results achieved: 1st Johnathan Price, 2nd Simon Hall, 4th Matthew Walker, 7th Teifion Davies, 8th Arwyn Davies. 1st Female Dee Jolly, 2nd Female Lou Summers. Ben and Jacob Hall finished 1st and 2nd respectively in the children’s race.
Ciliau Parc School hosted a 1 Mile Sprint Race which was well organised by George Eadon and again well supported by Sarn Helen runners. 1st Male Overall was Dylan Davies in 5:06 with Dee Jolly 1st Lady in 5:57. Rhodri Williams was 1st Open Male in 5:10, Liz Pugh 1st F55 in 7:19, Richard Marks 1st M70 in 7:25. Fantastic sub 6 minute miling also achieved by Simon Hall, George Eadon, Matthew Walker, Mike Davies and Arwyn Davies. Sarn Helen Junior Runners also posted great times, Osian Jones, Ben Hall, Elis Herrick, Mia Lloyd and Harry Lloyd running in under 7 minutes with Leighton Davies, Evelyn and Maddy Eadon not far behind.
Carwyn Davies decided to take on a new tough and tricky challenge when he competed in tne Preseli Dip Dab Event. This was a 4hr Mountain Trial Score Event on the Preseli Mountain, very similar to an orienteering event.
Covering a distance of just over 15 miles and having climbed over 3,000ft, Carwyn finished just over the allocated time by 2 mins but claimed an amazing 5th place in the M40 category.
The Summers family definitely shone as they competed in the Half Marathon at the Long Course Weekend at Tenby.
Mum Lou finished 1st in the F55 category in a superb time of 1:42:38, son Joe was 9th overall in a fantastic time of 1:26:12, daughter Polly continuing on her impressive streak of races finished 3rd female overall in 1:30:01 and youngest daughter Ceri had a fantastic PB in a time of 1:42:00.
Sarah Puetz competing in her first cycling event finished the 40 mile race in a great time of 3hrs 13mins to finish 8th in her age category and then took on the 10K race and had another amazing time of 1hr 4mins.