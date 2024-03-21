SARN Helen Running Club might only be a small club compared to many with just under a 100 members but it has the heart of a lion and some incredible runners in its midst.
This was highlighted at the recent Great Welsh Marathon Event held at Pembrey Country Park.
The route took runners along the green space and woodland area of the park before heading out onto the Millenium Coastal Path where runners could catch a glimpse of the Loughor Estuary and Gower Peninsula as they headed towards Burry Port and beyond.
A flat and friendly course, ideal for personal best times and the weather was generally kind apart from some headwind.
Nigel Davies was the only runner to take on the marathon, months of training paid off as he completed the race in a great time of 3hrs 8mins and 10secs and secured himself 2nd place in the M50 category.
The Half Marathon saw three runners on the start line and 2nd place was the theme of the day as Lou Summers ran another amazing race in 1hr 39mins 38secs to secure 2nd place in the F55 category and hot on her heels was Eleri Rivers who secured 2nd position in the F45 category in 1hr 41mins 31 secs.
Stephen Kenworthy ran an equally fantastic race to claim a new PB in 1hr 41 mins 35secs.