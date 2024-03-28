Liz Pugh, this year’s ladies captain, was first of the bunch home to claim 1st in the category in a time of 1hr 6mins 18secs closely followed by Shelley Enders in 2nd place with a time of 1hr 8mins, in 3rd place was Michelle Billing in 1hr 9mins 42secs, Kerry-Irwin Hall was 4th in 1hr 14mins 46 secs and Jane Holmes in 9th in 1hr 20mins 49 secs.