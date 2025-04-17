RUNNERS from Aberystwyth Athletics Club have been busy over the last couple of weeks at various races and over varying distances and with PBs for many.
On Sunday, 6 April Aber AC's Heather Webster headed to Oxfordshire to run the White Horse Half Marathon which is run along rural lanes and through several villages of the Vale of the White Horse.
Heather ran the race to raise awareness and support for Prostate Cancer UK and in honour of a family member who is currently undergoing treatment.
Heather set a personal best for the course, completing it in 2: 20:02: "I ran it last year in Storm Kathleen so the sunshine made a nice change this year."
Fast forward a week and another weekend arrived with races in both North and South Wales.
Sunday saw four runners from Aber AC take on the Trawsfynydd 8 mile, a multi terrain race that starts and finishes at the Trawsfynydd Power Station and raises much needed funds for the South Snowdonia Mountain Rescue.
Following the wind and rain of last year's race, runners this year had sun shining down on the undulating first part of the course along gravel paths before hitting the roads to take the course back through the village of Trawsfynydd.
Sarah Kay Purdon lead the all female contingent home with a time of 1:15:01; followed a couple of minutes later by Elaine Rowlands in 1:17:24, another couple of minutes saw Michelle Totterdell finish in 1:19:02 and Jade Gaitely finished in a time of 1:25:46.
Elaine was very happy with her time and fourth place in her age group: "It was a brilliantly organised race with a lovely scenic route and for a great cause."
Further south saw Aber runners take on various distances at the ABP Newport Marathon Festival and there were PBs a plenty for the blue army.
The shortest distance of the festival saw four runners take on the 10k, leading Aber home was Ed Land in a time of 37:00; followed by Paul Williams in 38:05: Paul Jones in 38:59 and Julie Williams completing the race in 1:02:14.
Moving up to the half distance and three runners completed the race for Aberystwyth AC: Dave Humphreys led the club home in 1:57:06, Sian Owen came in under the two-hour mark setting a personal best time of 1:58:39 and Shan Breese finished in a time of 2:47:56.
Finally a strong contingent of the club took on the full marathon distance, all setting impressive times.
First home was Owain Schiavone in 2:35:05; followed by Gary Davies in 2:44;28; Ian Evans comfortably under the three-hour mark in 2:52:27.
The first female home was Gail Evans setting a PB in 3:45:36; followed by Gwilym Jones in 3:48:01 and Lyndsey Wheeler completed the Aberystwyth representation in a time of 3:59:55.
This was the first time Lyndsey had gone under the four-hour mark and set a PB by 50 minutes: “I dreamed it, I trained hard for it and with the support of the club and the crowds on the day I got it, by the skin of my teeth."