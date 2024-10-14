THE 21st Cardiff Half Marathon saw almost 23,000 runners take to the start line, including 28 runners from Sarn Helen.
Dylan Lewis had an impressive race to finish in 127th position and 14/1500 in the M40 category in a time of 1:16:09 whilst Ollie George finished 178th overall in 1:18:18.
Polly Summers claiming another PB had a stunning race in 1:27:12, hot on her heels was Matthew Walker who smashed his previous PB by eight and a half minutes in 1:27:23.
Joe Summers carrying a slight niggle still managed a great time of 1:29:13 closely followed by Carwyn Davies who completed his second half of the week in 1:30:09.
Other times: Rhodri Williams, 1:36:21; Kevin Jones, 1:36:56; Sophia Barker, 1:38:15; Rory Fairhurst 1:39:01; Stephen Kenworthy, 1:39:01; Eleri Rivers, 1:39:49; Lou Summers, 1:40:27; Nia Rees, 1:40:34; Owen Mc Conochie, 1:42:06; Llyr Rees, 1:42:33; Ceri Summers, 1:43:29; Ian Williams, 1:44:26; Geraint Blayney, 1:48:12; Mitch Redwin, 1:51:24; Shelley Enders, 2:02:40; Elin Jones, 2:02:55; Elinor Morgan, 2:03:53; Pamela Carter, 2:07:15; Sarah Puetz, 2:17:15; Eric Rees, 2:25:27; Jasmine Jones, 2:29:43; Rhian Davies, 2:37:13.
The first race of The John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League took place at Pembrey Country Park on a beautiful Autumn Saturday.
Sarn Helen fielded their largest team ever at a cross country event with nine junior and 17 senior runners taking part with stunning results overall.
Boys Novice Race: Jacob Hall, 6:25; Alfie Clark, 6:27.
Boys U13s: Leighton Davies, 12:29.
U23s: Ollie George, 34:2; Sam Harrison-Paul, 37:23.
Male Masters 35: Dylan Lewis, 34:07; Dylan Davies, 36:17; George Eadon, 37:54.
Masters 45: Simon Hall, 36:38; Geraint Thomas, 44:23.
Masters 55: Mike Davies, 37:40 and 4th in category.
Novice Girls: Hawys Gruffudd, 7:28; Molly Rose, 7:46; Alaw Freeman, 7:49.
U13s: Evelyn Eadon, 14:41; Manon Gruffudd, 15:03.
U15s: Talia Jones, 15:09.
Senior Women: Carys Freeman, 36:20.
Masters 35: Dee Jolly, 30:07; Emma Palfrey, 31:08; Hannah Jones, 37:26.
Masters 45: Becky Atkinson, 29:34 and 4th in category; Eleri Rivers, 34:31.
Masters 55: Lou Summers, 34:31; Liz Pugh 37:38.
Masters 65: Susan Jenkins, 44:39.
Runners qualify for a Gwent League T Shirt for finishing in the top 10% of their age category: Dylan Lewis, Simon Hall, Mike Davies, Dee Jolly, Emma Palfrey, Becky Atkinson and Lou Summers all ran superbly to claim one of these t shirts.
Glyn Price was the sole Sarn Helen representative at the Aberystwyth Twin Peaks Consti Challenge and put in a great performance to finish 1st in the M55 category in 26:53.