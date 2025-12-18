MEGAN Boxall is running a marathon a day for nearly seven months around the coast of Britain to raise funds and awareness for the Samaritans.
The 5,240-mile journey started in October in Suffolk, and 33-year-old financial journalist Megan aims to finish in May 2026. If she completes her 200-day mission, she will be the fastest woman to ever run the British Coastline. The previous record is 298 days set by Lindsey ‘Linzi’ Bell.
Over the years Megan has struggled with her mental health and running has helped give her hope.
During her darkest moments, Megan reached out to the Samaritans, she said: "Their volunteers were there for me when the pain in my brain was so intense I couldn’t pick myself up off the floor. I only wish I had picked up the phone to them sooner.”
According to the charity, someone in the UK dies from suicide every 90 minutes and Samaritan volunteers pick up the phone to someone every 10 seconds.
Megan said: "I hope that by talking more about my experiences with Samaritans and raising money while I circle the country, I can help those who are struggling."
Megan’s thoughts of chasing the coastline of Britain started at 10 years old after her Uncle Tom Isaacs completed his walk around the coast after a diagnosis of Parkinson's at the age of 33.
Joining her for some of the miles will be her faithful dog Shadow, and thanks to dog-tech sponsors Pit Pat, Megan and Shadow will be able to map their runs together.
As a financial journalist, Megan also hopes to interview local businesses on her coastline run, to highlight the importance coastal communities play in the UK’s economy and to spread as much positivity as possible.
Currently Megan has raised £10,000 for the Samaritans of her £50,000 goal. Megan is looking for further partners to help her achieve her goal, including those that can help provide accommodation on the route. To sponsor Megan’s mission visit Just Giving here, or to sponsor Megan’s run visit: meganboxall.com
