The 40th Marathon Eryri, one of the UK’s toughest marathons, took place on October 26. Sarn Helen Running Club saw 21 of its members take to the start line with several members of the Cycling Division acting as volunteer support crew for the runners.
All 21 runners are to be congratulated on their achievements.
1st Sarn Helen runner home was Simon Hall in an impressive time of 3:04:53, giving him a PB and 5th in M45 category. Mike Davies had an equally strong run in 3:14:15 placing him 1st in the M55 category. Dee Jolly was the 1st lady to cross the line for Sarn Helen in a fantastic PB time of 3:18:43 and 10th overall female. Wyn Thomas had a superb run in 3:26:53, while Joe Summers, in his first marathon and carrying a slight injury, had a great run in 3:32:31. The evergreen Glyn Price finished in 3:38:39; Arwyn Davies secured himself a new PB in 3:43:35. Nigel Davies had a good run despite lack of training due to injury in 3:47:12. Sophia Barker, also running her first marathon, had an excellent race in 3:57:12.
Teifion Davies had a 12-minute PB in 4:02:26; Llyr Rees 4:11:34. Steven Holmes also ran carrying an injury in 4:18:14. Delyth Crimes was pleased with her time of 4:19:34 following comeback from injury. Geraint Thomas 4:28:45; Carys Freeman 4:39:06. Eric Rees running his 29th Marathon Eryri finished in 4:48:33; Pam Carter 4:52:34; Shelley Enders 4:58:01; John Mc Donagh 5:48:00; Jason Freeman 6:05:49 and Rachel Stoddart 7:38:10.
Ben and Jacob Hall competed in the junior races at Marathon Eryri, Ben had a great run to finish in 4th place in his race whilst younger brother Jacob had a superb run to finish 2nd in his race category.
Weather conditions on the day were perfect for the 2,338 runners who took part.
Lou Summers travelled to Spain to compete in the Palma Half Marathon. Despite the heat, Lou had an amazing run to finish in 1:40:10, also securing 3rd place in the F55 category.
Carwyn Davies and Dan Hooper took on the challenging Ron Skilton Half Marathon at Llanwrtyd Wells. The course is pre-dominantly off road and hilly but with stunning views. Dan Hooper finished in 4th place and 1st in M50 category in a great time of 1:51:08, Carwyn Davies crossed the line in 9th place with a good time considering the terrain in 2:03:23.
Carwyn Davies ran his fourth Half Marathon in four weeks when he competed in Stroud and had an amazing run to finish in 1:28:02.
The club would like to congratulate Mike Davies for being selected to represent Wales at the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International at Belfast in November - a fantastic achievement.