1st Sarn Helen runner home was Simon Hall in an impressive time of 3:04:53, giving him a PB and 5th in M45 category. Mike Davies had an equally strong run in 3:14:15 placing him 1st in the M55 category. Dee Jolly was the 1st lady to cross the line for Sarn Helen in a fantastic PB time of 3:18:43 and 10th overall female. Wyn Thomas had a superb run in 3:26:53, while Joe Summers, in his first marathon and carrying a slight injury, had a great run in 3:32:31. The evergreen Glyn Price finished in 3:38:39; Arwyn Davies secured himself a new PB in 3:43:35. Nigel Davies had a good run despite lack of training due to injury in 3:47:12. Sophia Barker, also running her first marathon, had an excellent race in 3:57:12.