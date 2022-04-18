Scenic Teifi 10 Road Race makes a welcome return

THE ‘Teifi 10’ road race makes a welcome return this month after being put on hold during the pandemic.

Organised by Sarn Helen Running/Cycling Club, the Teifi 10-mile road race is a flat, fast and scenic certified accurate 10 mile route taking runners along the River Teifi and through the University Town of Lampeter.

A perfect course for personal bests with the veteran Martin Rees posting the fastest ever 10 mile time by a 60-year-old (55:04) back in 2013.

Sponsored by Steffan Vets this year, the race is held on Sunday, 24 April with an 11am start at Lampeter Rugby Club.

Hot food and drink and changing rooms with showers will be available at the rugby club.

Entry is £15 online ( https://www.cognitoforms.com/SarnHelen/Teifi10RoadRace ) or £16 om the day. There is a £2 discount for registered Welsh Athletics athletes.