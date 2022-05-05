Shiny new boat for inclusive New Quay rowing club

Members of Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club at the launch of Gwyntoedd Teg ( Sion Cwilt RC )

A New Quay rowing club is celebrating after naming and launching their new boat.

Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club was set up in the summer of 2019 by a small enthusiastic group of people who secured a loan of a boat from Welsh Sea Rowing.

Covid-19 restrictions put a stop to all rowing activities from March 2020 until April 2021, but as soon as sporting activities were allowed to commence SCRC were back out on the water.

Funding was sought through any means possible and Versus Arthritis was discovered, a charity that offers invaluable support to help people live well with arthritis.

The club, which prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive club, applied for a set of lightweight oars which are ideal for older rowers who inevitably will have arthritic joints.

They were awarded a grant and were asked if they wished to extend their project as funding would be made available to them.

A club spokesman said: “We are so pleased to have been funded our own shiny new boat which is called Gwyntoedd Teg (Fair Winds) after the beautiful statue on the village green on New Quay seafront.

“Our expanding club is regularly seen out on the water in New Quay.

“Rowing is a fabulous sport. We row in Celtic Longboats. There are four rowers with one oar each and a cox to steer.”

On Easter Monday, Gwyntoedd Teg was named and launched on her maiden voyage with cake and a drink afterwards in New Quay Yacht Club.