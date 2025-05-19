BOW Street Magpies have picked up more silverware after winning the Penrhyncoch Tournament without conceding a goal.
Coached by Rhys Lewis and Huw Jones, the under 13s secured the Aberystwyth Junior League Under 13 title in some style back in March by winning all 14 of their games and they have a cup final to look forward to against Aberystwyth on Saturday, 31 May.
At the tournament, they beat Llanon, Felinfach, Penrhyn Girls and Penparcau and were held to a draw by Llanilar in the group stages.
They went on to beat Lampeter on penalties in the semi-final after a goalless draw and it was a similar story in the final against Llanilar, the young Magpies keeping their nerve in another shoot-out to clinch the title.
One of the Bow Street players broke his wrist in the group stage but didn’t want to miss out on the celebrations, returning at the end to lift the trophy with his one good arm.