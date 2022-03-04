Sialens y Barcud Coch returns to back chemo unit appeal

The junior races at Sialens y Barcud Coch were last ran in 2019 ( Cambrian News )

Devils Bridge is set to welcome some of the nations best and most high profile trail runners as Sialens y Barcud Coch returns on 30 April.

The annual trail running event, established in 2003, returns this year following a two-year enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is set to be the biggest and best event to date.

Sialens y Barcud Coch was established by local running legend Dic Evans, with the aim of attracting the cream of the trail running world, and major running championships to mid Wales.

Over the years, the event has regularly hosted the Welsh Wales Championships and Welsh Championships for junior and senior runners, and are pleased to announce that the races will once again incorporate these championships in 2022.

Entries for the junior race from under 13 to under 20 age categories are now open, as are the entries for the senior 10k and half marathon races via the race website, http://redkite-barcudcoch.org.uk

As well as bringing high quality competition to the area, Sialens y Barcud Coch also aim to raise money towards local charities, and have over the years raised £20,000 towards Bronglais Hospital.

This year the race will once more raise vital funds to support the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit Appeal, and sponsorship forms are available to runners wanting to support this cause. Anyone raising £50 or more will be given free entry for the race – contact race director for these sponsorship forms.

The organisers are also asking local businesses to support the event by sponsoring or contributing in kind.