THE Compbrake Motorsport Stages at Wigan of saw a closely fought battle between the top three Formula 1000 Junior Rally Championship drivers, with Cardigan’s Henri Cynwyl gaining a podium finish in second place to Mackenzie Snowdon from Yorkshire.
The first-year Pembrokeshire College student with co-driver Geraint Evans from Porthmadog competed against 12 other juniors.
“It was more of a go-kart track of 12 two-mile stages which didn’t really suit the car that much,” said Henri, who competed in his C1.
“But it was great to have seat time and to gain more points for the overall British Championship.
“Any experience behind the wheel is invaluable and I’m grateful to my sponsors for their support,” added the 16-year-old who works for DJ Hoyland Electricians in the town as an apprentice.
Anwen, his mother, is delighted with his success.
She said: “He drove well all day, and his times were consistent throughout. The young drivers all support each other and it’s like one big family.
“The parents all muddle in with food and drink and are always offering advice and support, there aren’t many clubs and societies where you find such camaraderie and sportsmanship and we are fortunate to be part of the F1000 Club.”
Henri, a member of the Teifi Valley Motor Club, is currently leading the championship, but with drop scores, new venues and six other rounds to go, including a double header in Scotland in July, the battle to retain his position remains.
The Junior 1000 Rally Championship is the only Championship in the UK which allows drivers aged between 14 and 17 to compete on rallies.
The concept is up to 1 litre cars with very tight regulations. Cars have good safety equipment and they handle and stop well but don’t have the expensive internally modified engines and transmissions of other classes.