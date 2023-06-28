Stepping out of his regular seat in a Subaru Impreza, Dolgellau's Sion Ellis and co-driver Iwan Thomas get behind the wheel of a historic Ford Escort Mk2 and finished a very respectable sixth place at the Sweet Lamb Motorsport complex on Sunday
This was Ellis’ first competitive event in a rear wheel drive car.
Using the Geoff Jones Motorsport prepared vehicle, the crew got off to a great start finding their feet within the first few yards.
The first stage saw Ellis pushing hard into a tight hairpin and clip the inside of the bank launching the car onto two wheels and nearly onto its roof.
Poised ready for it to land on its wheels Ellis, without hesitation, stamped the pedal and continued unflustered.
Taking place on the famous WRC stages of Sweet Lamb, the next few stages were very consistent and equalling times of the rest of the class.
Coming into the halfway rest halt the Automax backed car was lying 7th in class.
“We could be faster on some of the downhill sections and maybe brake later but I’m aware this is a borrowed car,” laughed Ellis while tucking into a flapjack.
As the crew cued up at the start line for the fourth stage a freak downpour drenched the stages so this meant they had to quickly change their driving style.
Pushing on through the afternoon and smiling after every stage, even after they took out the finish board in a flamboyant slide across the line on Stage 5.
On the last stage, that hairpin struck again – this time the engine cut out. Despite quickly firing the car up it cost the AutoMax team valuable seconds.
Finishing the rally in a very acceptable 6th in amongst the regular Escort drivers was a great result.
Ellis said: “I’m happy, these boys are out all the time in Escorts. I’ve got plenty in the tank and I’ll be back again soon.”
This drive was made possible for Sion by Driverallyuk bespoke rally driving days.