Nearly 30 competitors attended the fourth round of the Teifi Valley Motor Club Gymkhana Championship at Ffynnongain, New Moat held over the weekend with super quick Sion Penfold and Mr consistent Aled Jones going head to head throughout the day
But it was Sion who pipped Aled to the post this time with an impressive two second lead and winning the overall competition.
With tracks of slippery mud, cars were sliding left, right and centre around the cow sheds, but added to the fun and frolics of the competition, this time organised by TVMC members Gary and Amy Owens and Sion Penfold.
The junior section (17 and under) saw Henri Cynwyl taking the lead, with Ceiros John in second and Curtis Griffiths in third – both on their first gymkhana attempt.
The number of lady drivers competing at the event has also increased with five ladies battling it out with Amy Owens finishing in first spot, Megan Wyn in second, Anwen Francis in third, Carys John in fourth and Katrina Davies finishing in fifth position.
Since the 2023 championship started at the beginning of the year, the Over 50s section has seen Dilwyn John and Alex Garton battling it out in a hotly contested competition, both driving their MX5s. Only three seconds separated the pair, but Ffynnongain was a lucky location for Dilwyn as he raced to win.
The organisers would like to thank all who supported and made the day a success. A big thank you to the land owners – the Warlow Family at Ffynnongain and TVMC member Sue Davies for the wonderful hand-made trophies.
Results: Overall: Sion Penfold; 2nd: Aled Jones. Over 50’s: Dilwyn John. Juniors: 1st: Henri Cynwyl; 2nd: Ceiros John. Ladies: Amy Owens