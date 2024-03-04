BAE Ceredigion Dolphins are growing from strength to strength and are welcoming new players weekly.
Due to demand, they are starting an under 10s girls’ rugby side and are keen for as many girls as possible to have the opportunity to participate in the fastest growing sport for girls. No previous experience is necessary.
Go along and have fun, gain experience, make new friends and be a part of a thriving community.
A taster session will be held on 6 March at 5pm at Aberystwyth Rugby Club.
For more information call Sioned on 07970 013016 or Catrin on 07966 454117.