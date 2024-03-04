TWO Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron pupils travelled to the National Pool and Sports Centre in Swansea to represent their school in the Welsh Schools National Biathlon Championship on Sunday, 25 February.
Osian O’Connor and Dylan May-John competed in the Year 4 boys category and completed a separate run and swim. Both achieved PBs on the day.
After a long and exciting day, Osian finished with a competitive overall score and Dylan was crowned Welsh Schools National Biathlon Champion in the Year 4 boys category.
Dylan has now qualified and been invited to represent Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron at the Great British Schools National Biathlon Championship in Bath, at the Pentathlon GB National Training Centre at the end of March.