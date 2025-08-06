Rhydian Ap Owen and Barry Brown represented Wales at the Home Internationals in Leeds.
Rhydian Ap Owen played for the Mens Welsh B Team who reached the cup semi finals and played Scotland. A race to 5 points, playing one frame each which saw Scotland run out winners by 5 points to 2 who became eventual winners beating the Republic of Ireland.
Barry Brown was in the Welsh Over 55s A Team which saw them reach the Championship semi finals only to lose out by a frame to Northern Ireland 7 – 5 who took the championship away from last year’s winners, England A.
Both players were proud to be a part of their respective teams. Barry commented that it was great to see his longtime friend Rhydian playing for Wales and to stand alongside him representing his country.
Both players wish to thank family, friends and sponsors for their continued support.
