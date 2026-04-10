Ceredigion Snooker League tables

SportSnookerCeredigion Snooker League tablesBy Dylan Halliday | Sports editor | Friday 10th April 2026 9:15 am[email protected]SPREAD THE NEWS (Ceredigion Snooker League)Newsletter Sign upGet your latest local news for free in your email inboxSubmit I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy noticeAlso in the newsBerlin to Lampeter: Big results for Aberystwyth AC over EasterFelinfach seal final spot after Talybont push them all the wayLlanilar community pays tribute to Paul Wyn JonesCeredigion Snooker League tables (Ceredigion Snooker League)More About:CeredigionSPREAD THE NEWSCommentsThis article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.Comment
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