ABERYSTWYTH Athletic Club’s Paul Williams and his partner Julie took part in the Berlin Half marathon on Sunday. 29 March.
This race is one of the six super halfs that runners can complete along with Cardiff, Valencia, Prague, Copenhagen and Lisbon.
Julie completed the race in 2:22:29 and Paul finished in 1:27:49.
The long Easter bank holiday weekend allowed for plenty of races for the Aberystwyth Athletic Club, starting on Friday, 3 April with the Chocoholics 5K race in Newtown.
Hosted by the Maldwyn Harriers, the event has become an annual trip for members of Aber AC and this year saw five runners take part.
First home and wining his M50 category was Shelley Childs in 19:20; next home and 3rd M60 was Dave Humphreys in 25:54; first female home for Aber was Jade Gaitley in 26:28 followed by Theresa Sharland in 27:33 and on her first race in an Aber AC vest was Claire Humphreys setting a personal best for 5K in 36:12.
She said: “A perfect way to start the easter weekend, chocolate and a personal best.”
Good Friday’s race turned out to be the shortest of the races by Aberystwyth AC, from 5k to 50 miles for Elaine Rowlands who took on the Manchester to Liverpool Ultra on Saturday 4 April.
Starting at 6am, Elaine left Manchester to head along the Trans Pennine Way to Liverpool. This was a test of mental and physical strength to make it through the long miles along the Manchester Ship Canal and River Mersey into Liverpool.
Elaine managed to navigate all the checkpoints and finished in 10:40:57 winning her age category F60 and receiving a silver finisher’s medal for being in the 200th-400th finishers group.
She said: “The GB Ultra community is second to none and the organising team really looks out for you and the checkpoint support and feed stations are amazing.
“I can't see me doing any more Ultras over 30 miles - that's my limit! But never say never.”
Also taking on an ultra marathon on Saturday were Aber AC runners Lyndsey Wheeler and Dan Back.
They headed to Monmouthshire to take on the Borderlands of Wales Ultra Marathon where runners take on part of the Three Castle Walk connecting Skenfrith, Grosmont and Whaite Castle.
A new race for event organisers Pegasus but with the usual mix of trails and over 4,600 feet of elevation.
Lyndsey and Dan ran the race together finishing in7 :43.
They said: “As with all Pegasus events it was super organised and there was so much support and encouragement. A great training run ahead of our attempt at a 100-mile ultra in a few weeks time.”
Bringing the Easter weekend races to a close was the Teifi 10 on Easter Sunday.
Organised by Sarn Helen running club, it is a flat, fast and scenic 10 mile route along the river Teifi and through the university town of Lampeter.
First home for Aber AC was Shelley Childs in 1:05:18 followed by Gail Evans, setting a personal best and winning her F45 category in 1:17:30: “It was a great way to spend Easter Sunday, it’s a lovely fast route and really well organised race and happy to set a PB and get an age category win.”
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