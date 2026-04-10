First home and wining his M50 category was Shelley Childs in 19:20; next home and 3rd M60 was Dave Humphreys in 25:54; first female home for Aber was Jade Gaitley in 26:28 followed by Theresa Sharland in 27:33 and on her first race in an Aber AC vest was Claire Humphreys setting a personal best for 5K in 36:12.