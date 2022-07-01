Spectacular racing lights up a rainy afternoon

Wales & Borders Harness Racing

On an afternoon dominated by some heavy showers, there were a few sunny intervals between them.

The racing was spectacular with the fastest time and closest finish being during the heaviest downpour of the afternoon. The track on the famous Broadheath common held up well and provided good conditions for the competitors.

The first race, the Novices, was won by Luminite who was driven as usual by Jonny James for his partner owner-trainer Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington. They made their move at the bell so securing an impressive victory ahead of Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Bridgend) enjoying her first run in this grade while Afanbells Princess (Jones, Cribyn) was third.

The Grade B heats were next on the card, in the first Half Penny with Richard Staples at the controls this week, for owners long-time supporters the Lloyd family from New Radnor, shot away from the gate to lead and continued to dictate the race claiming victory from Steve Lewis from Llanbister on his own Lakeview Meg while Ayr Major (Eggerton, Norton Canon) with catchdriver Dave Duggan on board was third.

In the second heat Jonny James continued in top form making his move after the bell. The little staying mare Llwyns Mercy belonging to Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington hit the front on the final bend and came home comfortably in front of Kentucky Roam belonging to local owners the Perks family from Presteigne while Whiskyandwater (Morgan, Knighton) ran on to be third.

Baby Novice Race 1 winner Zulu Warrior ( Wales & Borders Harness Racing )

As the Grade A race began, the heavens opened and the rain descended, but the horses raced their hearts out with several changes of lead throughout the race. There was a blanket finish involving four horses and it took several minutes for the judges with the aid of the camera to identify the winner. It was last week’s winner Easy Company again finishing like a rocket for the Bevan family from Llandewi with Mark Bevan in the seat just getting the verdict from the little mare Second Affair owned by local supporters the Perks family from Presteigne while the back marker Ontop Shouder Cuda (Bevan, Llandewi) was third.

After a break for the rain to cease, the next race was the first Baby Novice in which the well-fancied Zulu Warrior owned, trained and driven by Mathew Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn went into an early lead. They dictated the race to win from the fast finishing GG Rogue (Lloyd, Painscastle) while Fold Allstar (Bird, Evenjobb) was third. In the second Baby Novice Oliver (OJ) Jones driving Greenhill Gus for the Dowse family from Aberystwyth took up the running at the bell, and despite becoming a little tired on the run in still produced a fast time to win the cup, with Blackfield Okidoky (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) running on to be second just ahead of Ithon Prince (Duggan, Howey).

Two Nursery races followed, these are for young horses and inexperienced drivers or riders. In the first Carrie on Fred owned by the Middleton family from Llandrindod and trained and driven by Andrew Hardwick from Brecon continued with his improvement winning, from the Grade A Easy Company partnered by his young driver and part owner Ceri Bevan from Llandewi, while Don’t Look Ethel and owner Robin Lloyd from Painscastle produced a much better run this week to be third. In the second Nursery the Grade A George Gentle partnered by his young rider Martha Duggan from Howey were first passed the post, from Ellavalad with his enthusiastic owner Bill Hughes from Cwmbach on board, while in third place was Dernol Ebony and Richard Staples from Merthyr.

In the dash it was two Novice horses who battled for victory with Lanehouse Girl and owner Steve Lewis from Llanbister winning from Afanbells Princess (Jones, Cribyn).

Grade B Final winner Llwyns Mercy ( Wales & Borders Harness Racing )

The final race of the day was the Grade B Final in which Lakeview Meg led from the start but with a lap to go they all started closing on the little mare and it was the unflagging Llwyns Mercy steered as always by Jonny James much to the delight of owner trainer Elizabeth Collingwood from Huntington who claimed the top honours while Kentucky Roam belonging to the Perks family from Presteigne had to be content with second, with the ever-reliable Whiskyandwater (Morgan, Knighton) finishing in third. The combination partnership of Jonny James and Elizabeth Collingwood celebrated three wins from the only three races they competed in, and enviable 100 per cent record.

So at the end of a rather damp day, next week, racing takes a break, to return on Saturday, 9 July at the Ludlow meeting starting at 1.30pm.

Novice

1 Luminite (Jonny James) owned & trained Collingwood, Huntington 2 Victoria Penlan 3 Afan Bells Princess Time: 2:39.68

Grade B – heat 1

1 Half Penny (Richard Staples) owned Lloyd New Radnor trained Hardwick, Brecon 2 Lakeview Meg 3 Ayr Major Time: 2:42.41

Grade B – heat 2

1 Llwyns Mercy (Jonny James) owned & trained Collingwood Huntington 2 Kentucky Roam 3 Whiskyandwater Time: 2:41.33

Grade A

1 Easy Company (Mark Bevan) owned & trained Bevan Llanddewi 2 Second Affair 3 Ontop Shouder Cuda Time: 2:37.47

Baby Novice – race 1

1 Zulu Warrior (Mathew Tromans) owned & trained Tromans, Newcastle Emlyn 2 GG Rogue 3 Fold Allstar Time: 2:50.47

Baby Novice – race 2

1 Greenhill Gus (Oliver OJ Jones) owned & trained Dowse, Aberystwyth 2 Blackfield Okidoky 3 Ithon Prince Time: 2:44.72

Nursery – race 1

1 Carrie on Fred (Andrew Hardwick) owned Middleton, Llandrindod trained Hardwick Brecon 2 Easy Company 3 Don’t Look Ethel Time: 2:51.09

Nursery – race 2

1 George Gentle (Martha Duggan) owned & trained Duggan Llangunllo 2 Ellavalad 3 Dernol Ebony Time: 2:51.09

Dash

1 Lanehouse Girl (Steve Lewis) owned & trained Lewis, Llanbister 2 Afanbells Princess Time: 2:00.53

Grade B Final