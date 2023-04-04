A group of 10 Aberystwyth District Amateur Swimming Club swimmers travelled to Cardiff over the weekend of 18-19 March to race in the Tiger Bay gala.
They swam in Cardiff international 50m pool and produced great performances with several rewarded with medals and speeding tickets as they were too fast for the events they have entered. Speeding tickets are a good ticket in swimming! Others had great personal bests.
All swimmers raced well and were impeccable in their attitude in the weekend long gala.
Great PBs were earned by Kiana (Ysgol Comins Coch), Annabelle (Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig), Edith (Ysgol Talybont) and Wilf (Ysgol Ciliau Parc).
William (Yr Ysgol Gymraeg) had a bronze and two personal best times, Vicky (Ysgol Penglais) had one speeding ticket, a silver in her 400m individual medley and personal best times in all her races.
Aaron (Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig) had a bronze and gold and five personal bests. Florence (Ysgol Comins Coch) had a great swim and a personal best time.
Nine-year-old Iyla (Ysgol Comins Coch) accumulated a grand total of seven speeding tickets and a gold medal and 9-year-old Kaya (Ysgol St Padarn) had six speeding tickets and a gold.
The club would like to thank all the swimmers for their fantastic attitude, their parents for supporting them and the club by taking them to the gala and to all the volunteer coaches and time keepers who willingly gave up their time to support and aid the swimmers.