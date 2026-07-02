AN Aberystwyth squash player is making steady progress through the ranks of the game after winning another prestigious title.
Rhys Evans, 22, lived up to his pre-tournament favourite tag to beat England's Dylan Roberts in the final of the Gibraltar Open and clinch his third Professional Squash Association (PSA) title.
Rhys, from Southgate, had not dropped a single game throughout the week on his way to the final and wrapped up the title 3-0 with a dominant performance against his dangerous opponent.
"I knew I had to maintain my focus as Dylan had beaten many of the seeded players on his way to the final, but I was determined not to be added to that list," said Rhys, who's current PSA ranking is 91 in the world.
"I felt good throughout the week and in the end was happy to seal the title without dropping a game.”
Victory on the British overseas territory added to Rhys's titles when he won the East Gloucester Open and the Salzburg Open after turning professional in 2024.
Rhys, who plies his trade for top teams in England as well as in the German Bundesliga, the Dutch league and in Poland, will be busy throughout the summer as he prepares for his next tournament in Valencia, Spain on the World Squash Tour.
He added: "Competing at the top level of professional squash involves hours of hard work, dedication and a lot of travel, and I'm certainly clocking up the air miles.
“But I’m so lucky to have the support of my family, and very grateful for the backing of my sponsors, Cadwallader Limited, Aston & Fincher, TNSFC and Mid Wales Travel.”
The competition is organised as part of the Gibraltar Squash Association's programme and is now an established PSA-ranking event, helping to bring international squash to the territory each year
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