Ijaz bravely defied a badly injured ankle to hit a swift 27 before being bowled by Saunders. Nigel Salmon kept the ball up to the bat, and had Antony stumped by Willis for 45. Jestus ensured that the later overs were fruitful, shrugging off the loss of Jacob Mathew and Lahiru Chamil to Rhys Jones. Jestus became Salmon’s second victim in the penultimate over, but Tino Tomy ensured that another 200 target was set.