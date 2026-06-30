TALYBONT Rachels powerhouse batsmen gave the club its first trophy of the season, with two huge totals at Geufron bringing them the Cara Cup, writes Huw Chambers.
With three games to be played, the overnight rain cleared so that Commoners and Aberystwyth could play the first semi-final.
An exciting contest between Dan Ponting and Waqar Younis ensued, the powerful left-handed batsman drawing first blood as 21 came from the first over.
Waqar was not to be denied for long though, as he promptly bowled three Aberystwyth batsman for low scores.
With Yuvi and Sohaib picking up a wicket each, Aber were precariously placed.
Ponting continued to crash the ball around, with Umar Aslam playing a supporting role, but Ponting was finally caught off Sohaib for 43.
Aslam departed soon afterwards, but Jack Allen picked up the baton and saw his team to three figures before being run out for 15.
Ben Willis struck three boundaries as he finished on an unbeaten 14 and the innings closed on 120, Waqar taking 3-25.
The Commoners inning never really got going. With the pace of Umar Aslam at one end and the guile of Ponting at the other, no batsman established himself as the top order fell cheaply.
Yuvi fought his way to 12 but was LBW to Saunders and the dangerous Waqar was caught behind by Willis off the spin of Jack Allen.
The dismissal of Altif was the fielding highlight of the day, a relay catch between Matt Salter and Allen. Saunders ran through the late order to finish with 4-20 and give his side a slot in the final, with Commoners dismissed for 63.
Second semi final - Talybont Rachels v Aberaeron
The second semi-final saw a huge opening stand between Anant Saxena and Phil Abraham.
The pair gave their side a formidable base, putting on 156 in 16 overs. Their vicious pulling and driving ensured that no bowling length could be maintained.
They departed in consecutive deliveries, Saxena being run out at the bowler’s end for 86 and Abraham holing out to Jacob Jenkinson at deep midwicket for 50.
The rest of the batsmen threw their bats, with Ijaz prospering in hitting an unbeaten 26. A total of 223- 4 was unprecedented in the competition.
Aberaeron had serious power of their own in the form of openers Ollie Evans and Chris Strange, the pair showing great speed between the wickets as they built a 50 partnership in the first six overs.
With the fielding side starting to worry, the spin of Jestus Jerry proved the antidote as Sumesh Antony pulled off a wonderful catch at long-on to dismiss Evans for 29.
Whilst Strange remained there, no target was out of reach, but having made a fluent 59, Jerry enticed him to give an edge to wicketkeeper Ayush Sharma.
Jamie Davies hit out to try and keep his side within reach but was bowled by Abraham for 2. Jenkinson skewed a catch to Jestus at point to give Jacob Mathew a scalp, and Ifan Rishko was bowled by Abraham for 10. Alex Pitchford and Morgan Llewelyn remained unbeaten, but a score of 160 was not enough on the day.
Final
With the clock already showing 6, a quick turn-around was needed, and the final started with Talybont Rachels opting to keep to a winning formula and electing to bat.
All-out attack was once again to the fore, as a series of batsmen came hard at the bowlers with no respite.
Ayush Sharma was looking for a big score but spooned a pull to a tumbling Emlyn Mainwaring at backward square leg. Anant Saxena hit his first delivery for six but became Ponting’s second victim as Willis snapped up an edge.
Phil Abraham had made 37 and just as he was looking for another big score, Allen enticed him into playing too soon, Rhydian Garner making the catch look easy.
With the pitch becoming slower, good touch became a necessity and Sumesh Antony played a series of classical late cuts to pierce the infield.
Ijaz bravely defied a badly injured ankle to hit a swift 27 before being bowled by Saunders. Nigel Salmon kept the ball up to the bat, and had Antony stumped by Willis for 45. Jestus ensured that the later overs were fruitful, shrugging off the loss of Jacob Mathew and Lahiru Chamil to Rhys Jones. Jestus became Salmon’s second victim in the penultimate over, but Tino Tomy ensured that another 200 target was set.
Dan Ponting gave his side a flying start as he struck Milton John for a six, but the pitch was now dusty enough for Jestus’s leg breaks to cause problems.
He made Ponting chop onto his stumps for 8 and ensured that no loose delivery was offered.
Rebin Rajan ran out Anthony Burrell, and another impressive piece of fielding was carried out by Ayush, stumping Matt Salter off Phil Abraham, who also bowled Morgan Ashton and had Ben Willis caught at backward point. Jack Allen and Rhydian Garner then showed their own aggressive intents, Garner in particular timing his drives well.
Both batsmen were dismissed by Tino Tomy, Garner at 45 having made exactly half his side’s runs. Any thoughts of a quick finish were repudiated by Grham Saunders. The Aber skipper hit 21 off one over, briefly raising hopes of a close finish.
He lost Nigel Salmon to a direct hit by Nimal Nixon, and became Ayush’s second stumping victim of the day, Jacob Mathew being the bowler. The long day came to an end as the setting sun saw Emlyn Mainwaring bowled by Anant with the total on 141. Phil Abraham was named man of the match for his contributions.
The Cara cup was presented to Milton John, club chairman, who dedicated the win to the absent Anup Menon, first team captain.
The league would also like to express their gratitude to Aberystwyth for being such practical and willing hosts, to Llety Parc for providing an overflow car park, and to Nicky Lee for the musical entertainment. The generosity of the sponsors Cara was also noted.
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