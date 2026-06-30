A CHEERLEADING squad from Llanidloes has achieved remarkable European success, with two of its adult teams crowned champions at the European Cheerleading Championships in Novigrad, Croatia.
Dragonettes Cheer & Dance Club made history earlier this year when their adult team became the first from Mid Wales to be selected to represent Team UK at the prestigious championships. This week, they went one step further.
Competing on the European stage, the Dragonettes’ Destiny Dragons and Dizzy Dragons delivered outstanding performances to secure two continental titles:
- Master Cheer Team – European Champions: Destiny Dragons
- Master Stunt – European Champions: Dizzy Dragons
The achievement marks a major milestone not only for the club but for the whole of Mid Wales.
What makes the triumph even more inspiring is the makeup of the team: a group of dedicated mums aged between 20 and 50, balancing demanding training schedules with work, family life and helping run a club that supports more than 200 local children.
The club said they “couldn’t be prouder” of their Dragon Army, praising the women for proving that age, motherhood and living in a small rural town are no barriers to success on the European stage.
Their victories place Llanidloes firmly on the map of European cheerleading and cap an unforgettable week for the Dragonettes.
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