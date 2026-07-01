Speaking about the partnership, VRTX Co-Founder Teyte Rudman said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Aberystwyth Town Football Club and supporting both the men’s and women’s teams with VRTX. As a brand, we’re passionate about helping athletes perform with confidence and get an extra 1% from their kit. Aberystwyth Town has a strong community and a proud history, and we’re excited to play a small part in supporting the players throughout the season.”