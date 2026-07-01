Aberystwyth Town Football Club have announced a new partnership with VRTX, a UK-based performance sportswear brand specialising in high-performance grip socks designed to help athletes maximise comfort, stability and confidence on the pitch.
As part of the agreement, VRTX will support both the Club's men's and women's first teams throughout the season, providing players with their innovative grip socks, designed to enhance traction, reduce foot movement inside footwear and deliver greater control during performance.
Founded by athletes for athletes, VRTX has built a strong reputation within the performance sports market. The company develops specialist grip socks and training accessories designed to help competitors in their performance with a focus on comfort, durability and stability. Their products are trusted by thousands of athletes and are engineered to provide enhanced grip, power transfer and confidence during competition and training.
Speaking about the partnership, VRTX Co-Founder Teyte Rudman said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Aberystwyth Town Football Club and supporting both the men’s and women’s teams with VRTX. As a brand, we’re passionate about helping athletes perform with confidence and get an extra 1% from their kit. Aberystwyth Town has a strong community and a proud history, and we’re excited to play a small part in supporting the players throughout the season.”
Aberystwyth Town FC Commercial Director Gethin ap Dafydd welcomed the partnership:“We’re delighted to welcome VRTX to Aberystwyth Town Football Club as one of our newest commercial partners.
As a club, we’re always looking to work with ambitious brands that share our commitment to helping athletes perform at their best, and VRTX is a perfect fit. Their products are already trusted by athletes, and we’re pleased that both our men’s and women’s squads will benefit from their innovative grip socks throughout the season.
This partnership is another positive step forward for the club as we continue to strengthen relationships with businesses that believe in our vision on and off the pitch. We’re grateful to the team at VRTX for their support and look forward to building a successful partnership together.
On behalf of everyone at Aberystwyth Town FC, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to the Black and Green family.”
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