Stephen Williams still leads Tour de Suiss going into Stage Three

Stephen Williams still leads the Tour de Suiss ahead of today’s stage three from Aesch to Grenched.

Williams has a four-second advantage on Bora-Hansgrohe’s German rider Maximilian Schachmann.

The Capel Dewi cyclist secured a stunning maiden WorldTour victory at stage one of the tour on Sunday.

Stage two was won by Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) who fended off the peloton for an impressive solo victory on Monday.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) was second ahead of Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco.

The 38-second gap on the former double Norwegian time trial champion Leknessund was small enough to ensure Stephen Williams remained in the lead for another day.

Speaking after his win on Sunday, Team Bahrain Victorious’ Williams said: “I’m really happy how it went. It was a pretty tough day.

“The sun was on the whole day, quite a demanding course, and the climbs were not super hard, but they were draining energy every time.

“To come away with a win and win like this was great. It’s been a strange few years, and I’m over the moon to come here and win a stage.”

Stage Three

The 177Km, third stage once again highlights the topographical features of Switzerland. It is never just flat!

As always, a stage in the Jura region promises a spectacle and is an unparalleled rollercoaster ride.

The peloton must climb almost 3,000 metres and the favourites for the General Classification could make their presence felt here for the first time.

It is also a chance for breakaway groups, if the sprint teams are not sure that their leaders will make it to the finish.