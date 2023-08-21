Despite the cold weather in the far north of Norway, Capel Dewi cyclist Stevie Williams showed he is in red-hot form, wrapping up the General Classification at the Arctic Tour of Norway, after finishing 10th on the final stage to Havøysund.
With Williams’ lead sitting at only one second coming into the final stage, there were plenty of attacks towards the finish.
However, he coped well under the extra pressure, following the moves and keeping calm.
Dylan Teuns remained active in the main group, covering surges and even rolling the dice for his own chances, before sprinting to a solid eighth place on the line, being led out by Marco Frigo.
With Stevie’s team, Israel Premier Tech, in such great form, the riders also managed to win the overall team classification, driving home the overall performance of the team in this race, not just the individual displays from Teuns and Williams.
Stevie was happy to be back winning, especially as it is his debut overall race win for IPT following his stage win on Saturday.
“I’m really happy to be the winner of this race, the guys rode amazing all day, honestly,” he said.
“The way the guys held that break at two minutes and 30 seconds all day, with 16 guys in front was incredible, and to finish it off today, and yesterday’s stage win, it couldn’t have gone better.
“It has been a great week for us!”
Sports director Steve Bauer said: “It was a great ride by Stevie, he’s only going to get stronger now. I couldn’t ask for much more from him.
“Both Stevie and Dylan were good enough to win the race. It was a great ride, so congratulations to them and the whole team.”