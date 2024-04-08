SARN Helen Running Club’s first race of the year took place on Easter Sunday with the Teifi 10 race, a bumper year which attracted 202 entries, a record for this race.
This year’s Male Overall Winner was Michael Kallenberg from Swansea Harriers in a superb time of 52mins 49secs, with Naomi Sutton from Run4AllNeath finishing as First Female in a great time of 1hr 3mins 12secs.
39 Sarn Helen runners took the start line, the most notable achievements from Simon Hall placed 3rd in the M40 category in 1hr 1min 1sec followed by Joe Summers in 1hr 1min 22secs and David Jones in 1hr 1min 52secs to secure 4th in M40 category.
Polly Summers was 2nd in the Female Open Category in 1hr 5mins 11secs, with her mum Lou Summers gaining 2nd spot in the F55 category in 1hr 13mins 22secs and Delyth Crimes 3rd in the F55 category in 1hr 17mins 34secs. Steph Davies was 3rd in the F35 category in 1hr 16mins 44secs. Dylan Davies, Sam Harrison, Michael Davies, Nigel Davies, Arwyn Davies, Alexander Price, Matthew Walker, Glyn Price, Owen McConochie, Stephen Holmes, Owen Davies, Eleri Rivers, Martin Darby, Rhys Burton, Llyr Rees, Geraint Thomas, Ian Williams, Richard Marks, Eric Rees, Gethin Ap Phylip, Michael Taylor, Michelle Billing, Dallas Wiseman, Kerry Irwin-Hall, Pamela Carter, Shelley Enders, John McDonagh, Jo Rosiak, Mariola Ponomarov, Tony Hall, Jane Holmes and Rachel Stoddart all ran a great race.
Mother and daughter duo Lou and Polly Summers travelled to the stunning city of Prague to compete in the Half Marathon, a beautiful route taking in the local sites with quite warm weather conditions.
Polly had a superb race to give her a PB in a time of 1hr 30mins. Lou struggled with a bad stitch but despite this continued the race and finished in 1hr 51 mins.
Not to be outdone by his talented sister, Joe Summers also managed to achieve a PB when he competed in the Sheffield Half Marathon crossing the line in 1hr 25mins.
Sarn Helen Running Club prides itself on supporting local races and a few members went to Ras Ar Y Gorwel in Llansawel.
A challenging course due to the recent weather conditions but it turned out to be a successful day for the Hall family, with both Simon and Dee finishing 1st in the male and female categories, Ben 2nd in the Youth race and Jacob 3rd in the Junior section. Dylan Davies finished 3rd overall.
Will Davies competed in his first race and Emma Davies competed in the senior race.
Huge congratulations also goes to Rachel Lucy for taking part in the 70km Pegasus CANUM race with her beloved dog Percy.