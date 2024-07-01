The win in the sidecar expert class went to Shane Schiler from Australia with local passenger Delun Davies from Caio. Second overall in the class went to yet another pairing from Carmarthenshire with Rhodri Gardener from Ffaldybrening and Llanwrda passenger Josh Rees taking some silverware home with them after an epic two-day battle with Schiler and Davies. The Friday timing finishing with just three seconds between them.