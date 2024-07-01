THE annual International Welsh Two Day Enduro took place last Thursday and Friday at the spa town of Llandrindod Wells, some 500 riders on their off road bikes took in a route of some 150 mile single per day.
With riders from as far as Germany and Australia taking part on the iconic event including World Enduro Champion Steve Holcombe, local riders did well getting on the podium and claiming the silverware come the Friday evening at the Metropole Hotel awards night after another tough but enjoyable Welsh Two-Day Enduro.
In the Sidecar Championship class Alun Davies / James Ferguson from Caio near Lampeter missed out on the overall win by 0.68th of a second after taking the overall lead on the Friday morning with the win going to Jonathan Williams and Neil James.
The win in the sidecar expert class went to Shane Schiler from Australia with local passenger Delun Davies from Caio. Second overall in the class went to yet another pairing from Carmarthenshire with Rhodri Gardener from Ffaldybrening and Llanwrda passenger Josh Rees taking some silverware home with them after an epic two-day battle with Schiler and Davies. The Friday timing finishing with just three seconds between them.
The Expert solo class saw Sion Evans probably take his best result to date with outright victory in the experts field which saw some huge competition.
Evans from Cwmann Lampeter took the win on both days taking maximum Welsh championship points as well but more important was lifting that elusive trophy that every rider wants to get their name on come the Friday evening with the name International Welsh 2 Day Enduro on it.
Luke Meredith finished runner up with Lee Edmondson claiming third.
The overall winner of the event in the championship class was world champion Steve Holcombe, with Alex Snow as runner up and Jack Edmondson taking the final podium position after another epic two days of racing.