Blazing sun and outstanding performances by some Teifi Valley Motor Club members at Owen’s Arena, Mynachlogddu over the weekend made it an exhilarating day for both drivers and navigators alike, writes Anwen Francis.
The technical tight stages in the quarry, around the farm and outbuildings needed accuracy and concentration that tested all competitors.
Once again, the fearless Ben Collins made it all look too easy winning the overall event with spectacular driving throughout the day, and there was no stopping Amy Owens in the Ladies class with impressive times.
The junior title saw friends Henri Cynwyl and Ioan Thomas battling out it for the junior title, with Henri taking the winning spot and Ioan in close pursuit.
The over 50s saw three drivers aiming high, with Alex Garton taking the lead, Huw Morris in second and Dilwyn John in third spot.
TVMC secretary Olwen Davies said: “It was a great day! Not only did we have glorious sunshine, but the location was terrific.
"These gymkhana events are proving really popular and are extremely well supported by competitors of all ages.”
TVMC organisers would like to thank the Owens Family for allowing them to use the land to host the event once again and for being welcoming hosts, to Brian Llewelyn for trophy sponsorship and to the Wilkes family for the catering.
The next Gymkhana and Round Three of the Gymkhana Championship will be held at Tŷ Mawr, Pentregalar near Crymych on Sunday 4 June.