What an end to a successful year with nearly 40 competitors battling it out at the last gymkhana of 2023.
Organised by the Teifi Valley Motor Club, the Gymkhana series has grown from strength to strength with the final event being held at Pantgwyn Quarry, and what a venue.
With the points collated for the final event, it was Aled Jones who took the winning spot yet again following many wins and placings throughout the year with impressive times, closely followed by Dan Morris.
Alex Garton was again successful in the Over 50s with Amy Owens winning the ladies and Katrina Davies in second spot whose times have seriously improved since she started on her gymkhana journey at the beginning of the year.
The junior winner was Ioan Thomas with newcomer Dion James in second and on hot pursuit in his first ever competition.
Overall winner, Aled Jones, had only just returned from the Bustard Targa Rally the day before and says that the gymkhana events are great for those starting out in the world of motorsport.
“These gymkhanas are brilliant fun and where a lot of us start out. They give good grounding especially for juniors to get behind the wheel. I’m really grateful to the Teifi Valley Motor Club for organising these events and I look forward to supporting them next year.”
One of the organisers Wyn Lewis was impressed by the turnout and is looking forward to the championship in 2024.
He said: “I would just like to say how delighted I am with the turnout, despite a few regulars missing. 39 entries were a credit to Pantgwyn Quarry for its outstanding venue donated to us for a final round showdown. It was a great day for the juniors also with Dion James getting a strong second place on his debut. We’re working on a couple of new venues for 2024 and hopefully can bring an even better season for everyone to enjoy.”
TVMC Secretary Olwen Davies says that the generosity of local businesses who have supported the championship has been second to none.
“As a club, we cannot thank our sponsors enough. Arjay Factors has been so supportive giving vouchers to our winners. We’d also like to thank the owners of the venues that we’ve used. The locations have been terrific and have offered new challenges to our drivers and navigators. A huge thank to all those who have helped during the day – from setting up to marshalling and to those who help pack things away. Thank you also to Sue for the trophies and Katrina for the catering. It’s been a real team effort.”
The overall winners of the 2023 Gymkhana Championship will be presented with their trophies at the annual TVMC dinner at the Riverside (Webley) on Saturday, 6 January.