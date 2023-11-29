“As a club, we cannot thank our sponsors enough. Arjay Factors has been so supportive giving vouchers to our winners. We’d also like to thank the owners of the venues that we’ve used. The locations have been terrific and have offered new challenges to our drivers and navigators. A huge thank to all those who have helped during the day – from setting up to marshalling and to those who help pack things away. Thank you also to Sue for the trophies and Katrina for the catering. It’s been a real team effort.”