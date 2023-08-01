ABERDYFi Rowing club members Tim Chesworth and Chloe Evans excelled at the British Coastal Rowing Championships at Emouth, Devon over the weekend.
The event is open to all UK coastal clubs and scullers and the boats permitted are FISA singles, doubles and quads; identical to the ones they have in Aberdyfi.
Classes were men, women and mixed and the race distances were 4km or 6km.
Weather conditions were unsettled with winds generally calm to moderate in the mornings, moderate to fresh in the afternoons.
First off on Friday morning was Chloe in the women’s singles heats followed by Tim in the men’s singles heats.
Both were well placed and qualified for their final the following morning.
On Friday afternoon, Tim and Chloe raced in the mixed doubles. There were no heats for this event so this was the final.
They rowed magnificently, finishing in third place, winning the bronze medal and placing themselves and Aberdyfi Rowing Club firmly on the map.
The first and second in this race were international sculling crews including one Olympic rower.
This demonstrates the quality and commitment of Aberdyfi’s two young rowers.
Saturday morning saw the finals of the single scull races.
Chloe finished third in her final, winning another bronze medal whilst Tim finished fifth in the men’s final. These were again outstanding results for Aberdyfi.
The club is now looking forward to more success: “Our aim in the club now is to produce more sculling athletes to enter the Aberdyfi Sculling Regatta, Welsh, British and European Championships. Tim and Chloe have proved that we can do it.”