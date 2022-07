Time trial medals for Lowri and Josh

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Cambrian News. Read our privacy notice

Two Ceredigion cyclists have enjoyed medal success at the recent British National Junior Time Trial Championships held on a tough course in Yorkshire.

Ciliau Aeron’s Lowri Richards (above), riding for Team Backstedt Bike Performance took a fantastic bronze medal against the best riders in the country putting the training at the Ystwyth Time Trial series to good use. The course was a technical, challenging, hilly one that included a 1 in 6 climb and a fast descent where speeds of 55mph were reached.

Ffosyffin’s Josh Tarling was competing in the junior men’s event and took a fine win to be crowned national champion. Riding for Belgian FlandersColor Galloo,