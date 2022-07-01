Time trial medals for Lowri and Josh

Two Ceredigion cyclists have enjoyed medal success at the recent British National Junior Time Trial Championships held on a tough course in Yorkshire.

Ciliau Aeron’s Lowri Richards (above), riding for Team Backstedt Bike Performance took a fantastic bronze medal against the best riders in the country putting the training at the Ystwyth Time Trial series to good use. The course was a technical, challenging, hilly one that included a 1 in 6 climb and a fast descent where speeds of 55mph were reached.

Ffosyffin’s Josh Tarling was competing in the junior men’s event and took a fine win to be crowned national champion. Riding for Belgian FlandersColor Galloo,