TORRENT Hustlers continued their good start to the season in the Dolgellau & District Pool League on Sunday with a comprehensive dismantling of visitors Fairbourne Golf, winning 11-1 for the second successive week.
Torrent captain Dion Jones and Sean Jones both won their three games.
Torrent lead the way with 37 points followed by Golf Club 2.0 on 32 who won 10-2 at home against new team Sandbanks.
After stage two of the match the Club led 8-0, Keith Maiden keeping up his unbeaten start to the season, winning twice on the night.
Royal A find themselves 12 points behind the top team at this early stage season after they won 8-4 away at Min y Môr.
The Royal's Dominic Bailey and Louie Catherall both won three frames, Gary Richardson having two winning frames for Min y Môr, who are in 4th place in the table.
Royal B v Cross Keys was postponed, with a decision on Royal B's participation in the league to be decided this week.
Results: Golf Club 2.0 10, Sandbanks 2; Min y Môr 4, Royal A 8; Torrent H 11, Fairbourne Golf 1
Fixtures, 27 October: Cross Keys v Sandbanks; Fairbourne Golf v Royal B; Min y Môr v Golf Club 2.0; Royal A v Torrent H