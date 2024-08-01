THE Dolgellau 5 mile race is an annual race organised by Clwb Rhedeg Meirionnydd and is described as ‘hilly’ and that is true from the outset with a steep climb facing the runners right at the beginning.
Runners from Aberystwyth Athletic Club duly took on the challenge and in a field of 95 runners came away with some notable category wins.
Ian Evans led the Aber team home in a time of 32.15, securing 1st in his age category.
Damian Sidnell got 2nd place in his age category in a time of 34.36 with Caryl Davies finishing in 38.02, securing 1st place in her age category.
Lynwen Huxtable followed suit, winning her age category in 39.16. Deian Creunant finished in 43.33, followed closely by Michelle Totterdell in 43.57.
Cara Nisbet completed the course in 47.57 with John Evans winning his age category in a time of 53.51.
Aber AC coach Ian Evans was delighted with his win and to see a good turnout from Aber: “This a relatively short race but is quite challenging, especially when you are faced at the beginning with such a steep incline, and it does seem to go on forever!
“But as always if you go up there are naturally some fast downhills to follow and this is the case here. A great event, well organised by Meirionnydd, and good to see Aber AC bringing home some wins.”
If anyone thinks Dolgellau is tough, it is nothing compared to the 110km Grossglockner Ultra Trail in Austria, one of the toughest ultra races around.
This event involves 6500 metres of climbing over hugely technical terrain including snow fields and boulder fields. The race itself crosses three provinces, seven valleys, six municipalities, and it crosses the Alps twice.
Aber AC’s Dave Powell was up for this daunting challenge and set off from Kaprun at 10pm Friday night, arriving back there to complete the course 25 hours 12 mins later after having to contend with a major thunderstorm over the final few kilometres.
Dave was relieved to reach the finish and learn he had secured 2nd position in his age category: “This is an extremely challenging and difficult trail running competition, leading mostly through difficult alpine territory mostly higher than 2,000m.
“Add to that the need to cross various snowfields, and the fact that bad weather conditions, low temperatures, rainfall, snow, and in this case a major thunderstorm makes the race even harder. Oh, and you have to run through the night of course.
“A wonderful experience though to be part of such a fantastic event.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.