IT’S not often that an ambitious youngster from a council estate in Wales ventures across the big pond to try and make a success of his chosen career.
This however is what Gareth Wyn Dowse from Aberystwyth has done in the competitive sport of professional harness racing in the United States where he has established himself as an accomplished driver and top class trainer.
Next Sunday Gareth Wyn makes a nostalgic return to his home town to take part in the first harness race meeting for five years to be held on the Tanycastell track in Rhydyfelin. He has been booked for seven drives in the 15 race card which gets under way at 1pm.
When the last meeting was held in Aberystwyth it was over two days and had established itself as one of the biggest harness racing events in Great Britain.
This year’s welcome return to the town is being organised by Wales & West HRA, which promotes harness racing events across Herefordshire, Mid Wales & West Wales.
Association chairman Gareth Bevan said: “The Aberystwyth two day meeting was an absolute gem in the harness racing calendar, attracting horses and spectators from all over Great Britain and Ireland.
“Its absence for the past five years has been a huge loss to both the harness racing community and local businesses.
“The return of racing at Aberystwyth has brought a real buzz and excitement to racing enthusiasts across the country.
“This year’s meeting is only for one day but if it is a success we will be looking to turn this into a two-day event in 2024, with a view to restoring it to somewhere near its former glory.”
He said that the club was grateful to Mrs Jones and family for allowing them to stage the meeting as well as to the sponsors.
Born and bred into harness racing Gareth Wyn spent his childhood and teenage years in the Wales and the West circuit with his father Gareth Dowse.
He was in the winner’s circle at Tregaron in 1993 when the family horse Extra Spring won the prestigious Welsh Pacing Classic.
At the age of 18 Gareth Wyn spent two months working with Joe Pavia at Pocono Downs in the US.
He then returned home for two years but his enthusiasm to make a success of the sport he loved took him back to America.
Using the contacts he made previously he ended up working with Paul Doherty and Ray Schnittker. During that period he was involved with Deweycheathumnhowe the Hambletonian Champion and winner of $3.2 million as well as One More Laugh, the $2.6 million Meadowlands Pace champion.
When Paul Doherty passed away at a young age Gareth Wyn stepped into Paul’s shoes with huge successes.
The stable produced another Meadowlands Pace winner with Huntsville.
After 15 years working in this camp Gareth Wyn moved to Pennsylvania to set up as a trainer in his own right.
He has won Sire Stakes races and was champion trainer at Yonkers in 2022.
Since then Gareth Wyn has won in excess of $5.6 million for his owners. He has a partner Sheena and they have a beautiful daughter.
The highlights of Sunday’s meeting at Aberystwyth will be the finals of the STAGBI Queen of the Turf and the Hanover Shoe Farms & Greenview Kennels four and five year old conditional series, and also the invitational grass champions FFA. Six of Gareth Wyn’s drives will be for Matty Quinn and one will be for Llandeilo trainer Matty Thomas.
He is also hoping to pick up other ‘catch’ drives on the day.