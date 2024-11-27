SWIM Bike Run Through, the UK’s leading multisport event organiser, has unveiled the brand-new Chirk Triathlon, set to take place on Sunday, 13 April 2025
This exciting sprint triathlon begins and ends at the Chirk Leisure Centre, offering participants a picturesque and well-supported race experience in the heart of North Wales.
Athletes will kick off the event with a 750m swim in the leisure centre’s pool, followed by a 14.5-mile (23km) cycling route through picturesque countryside, taking in the beauty of Pontfadog and Glyn Ceiriog.
The triathlon concludes with an out-and-back run along closed country roads, providing a safe and enjoyable finale to this exhilarating challenge.
Matt Wood, co-founder of Swim Bike RunThrough, shared his enthusiasm: "We’re thrilled to bring the Chirk Triathlon to life.
“It’s a fantastic addition to our calendar, combining stunning scenery with a course designed for both experienced triathletes and newcomers.
“We can’t wait to welcome participants to this incredible event."
The Chirk Triathlon is designed to be inclusive, accessible, and rewarding for athletes of all abilities.
Participants will receive a high-quality race pack, including a bespoke medal and post-race refreshments to celebrate their achievements.
Spectators are encouraged to attend and cheer on the competitors, making it a memorable day for all involved.
Entries for the Chirk Triathlon are now open! Spaces are limited, so secure your place early to avoid missing out. Swim Bike RunThrough will organise and deliver a multitude of events in 2025 including the popular Thorpe Park Sprint Triathlon, the London Aquathlon and the Guildford Triathlon and Kids Aquathlon.