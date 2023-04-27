NEW Junior and Adult Squash classes have started at Aberystwyth Squash Club based at Plascrug Leisure Centre and over 50 new faces have tried the sport for the first time.
Junior sessions started recently on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons after school with over 30 new juniors taking part in week one of lessons, over 25 juniors have already booked on for the following week too.
Head squash coach at the club, Damian Burgess said: “We were really pleased with how many juniors signed up for the first few weeks, giving children the opportunity to play and new sport is the driving force to starting these new junior squash sessions at the leisure centre.
“The council, leisure centre staff and our other coaches at the club have been integral in setting up these classes and the first week of junior squash was great fun.
“I have been speaking to local schools recently to offer squash lessons to schools during school time and grow the junior section at the club off the back of that.
“We hope the juniors are inspired by Rhys Evans who came through the junior classes at the leisure centre 10 years ago to now become a professional player.”
On Saturday 22 April the club also hosted a free Squash Day with over 40 juniors and adults taking to the courts to give squash a go and the club hopes to host another free squash day later in May.
Aberystwyth Squash Club have new Junior Squash and Adult classes that run every week. Lessons and classes can be booked online and are open to all ages and abilities. www.aberystwythsquash.club