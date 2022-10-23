Tyre trouble sees Elfyn Evans finish sixth at Rally de España

By Dylan Halliday
Sunday 23rd October 2022 11:46 am
[email protected]
Share
2022 FIA World Rally Championship / Round 11 / Rally Catalunya/Spain / 19-23 October 2022 // Worldwide Copyright: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Elfyn Evans struggled with his tyres at Rally de España (Toyota Gazoo Racing / McKlein )

IT wasn’t the result Elfyn Evans wanted at Rally de España, finishing sixth in Spain this morning.

The Dolgellau driver completed a top five covered by only 10.9s at lunchtime on Friday, but ended the penultimate stage of the day with a flat front-left tyre, losing more than half a minute and dropping one place to sixth overall

Having dropped behind with tyre damage on Friday, Evans was battling closely with local hero Dani Sordo for fifth place Saturday morning, but lost ground in the afternoon as he continued to look for an improved feeling on the high-speed stages.

Toyota Gazoo Racing driver Evans said at the end of Sunday’s Wolf Power Stage: “We’ve definitely made some steps in the right direction today, but still I suspect there will be a bit of homework to do now before we go to Japan.”

Team-mate Sébastien Ogier and Benjamin Veillas clinch victory, confirming the manufacturers’ title for their Toyota Gazoo Racing squad.

Dolgellau
