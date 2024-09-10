A YOUNG motorbike rider from Tywyn has won a national competition.
Eight-year-old Harper Oliver has won her first Motorbike Trials ladies and girls British championship, D class.
Harper has been competing in the nationals throughout the year, 11 rounds in total which came to a over the weekend in Rotherham and Matlock where she secured another win to get her the championship.
Motorbike trials is one of the most exciting and spectacular disciplines.
A non-speed event on specialized motorcycles, the main factors are the stability and the control of the bike in extreme situations, across a variation of terrains.
Harper has been competing since she was four years old.
A true natural in her field, her family have thoroughly enjoyed watching her continue to improve her skills year on year; ending the season on a high with winning the championship.
Harper has shown incredible commitment to the sport and works hard to refine her technique, spending most evenings and weekends either practising or competing, a true inspiration to all young girls.
For the next season ahead, they are hoping to secure sponsorship in any form to help Harper progress further and get noticed. If anyone is willing, please email to discuss [email protected].