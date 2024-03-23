ABERYSTWYTH University Volleyball Club achieved first class honours recently with both the women's and men's teams beating Bangor in the annual Varsity match, for the first time since the club was relaunched seven years ago.
The women triumphed 3-1 in a very tough game, whilst the men came out on top in a five-set thriller.
The two clubs never meet in the league, as they are in different BUCS regions, and the annual fixture makes for a keen rivalry.
This win crowns the club’s most successful season, with both women’s and men’s teams finishing near the top of their leagues and advancing to cup semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.
The AUVC runs a weekly after-school club at Penglais, and students work with primary school pupils introducing them to volleyball through the sports festivals run by Ceredigion Actif.
They are also looking into starting a town volleyball club open to everyone.
AUVC are the only volleyball club in between Swansea and Bangor, and would like to see the sport gaining a higher profile in the community.
Vollyeball is a fast-paced team sport that focuses on teamwork, communication, hand-eye coordination, and a desire to have fun and learn.
The club, which prides itself on inclusivity and diversity, has skilled coaches to help participants grow and become successful volleyball players.