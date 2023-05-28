Aberystwyth Town Sea Rowers opened the competition season with the Castle To Castle Race on 22 April, hosted by the Royal Welsh Yacht Club.
The annual race covers the 13 miles through the Menai Strait from Beaumaris to Caernarfon, with 16 boats competing across all categories.
The Aberystwyth team of Sam Clements, Seb McBride, Al Gwynne, Ian Kavanagh and Moss Inns finished first in their category and placed third overall.
The crew described race conditions as “challenging”, with a 7 knot headwind throughout the race.
First place overall went to Beaumaris men, with second going to ROW4GAZ – a mixed team currently training for a round trip from Holyhead to Dublin, and raising funds for The DPJ Foundation supporting mental health in agriculture and rural communities. Funds are being raised in memory of Gareth Parry Owen.
Aber’s men’s senior team was back in action on 13 May at Beaumaris Rowing Club’s Puffin Island Race. With the race shortened by conditions, Aberystwyth’s team of McBride, Gwynne, Kavanagh and Inns, coxed by Mel Hopkins, claimed first place overall, with over a minute separating them from their nearest rivals.
Aberystwyth Town Sea Rowers have a full season ahead, will be hosting their home regatta on 9 July, and welcome new members of all abilities. Prospective rowers should contact them via their social media channels or at [email protected]